Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with Senior Master Sergeant Amanda Calderon, first sergeant for the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, on leading by being accountable. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principles of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 06:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70113
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109161708.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:10
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 8: Leading by Being Accountable, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
