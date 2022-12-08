Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 8: Leading by Being Accountable

Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks with Senior Master Sergeant Amanda Calderon, first sergeant for the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, on leading by being accountable. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principles of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.