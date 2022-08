Marine Minute: USMC History Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70110" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. THE MARINE CORPS KEEPS ITS HISTORY SECURE THROUGH ITS VERY OWN HISTORY DIVISION. THE HISTORY DIVISION’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY IS TO PRESERVE AND PUBLICIZE THE OFFICIAL RECORD OF THE MARINE CORPS DURING TIMES OF BOTH WAR AND PEACE. A VISIT WITH THE HISTORY DIVISION ALLOWS MARINES, PRESENT AND PAST, THE OPPORUNITY TO VIEW THAT HISTORY. HISTORIANS COLLECT AND MAINTAIN RECORDS SUCH AS OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS, MAPS, PHOTOS AND VIDEOS. THEY THEN RESEARCH AND WRITE OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS ON OPERATIONAL, INSTITUTIONAL, AND DOCTRINAL TOPICS AND EVENTS; UNIT HISTORIES AND LINEAGE; AND THE ESTABLISHMENT AND CHRONOLOGY OF MARINE CORPS BASES. THE HISTORY DIVISION IS LOCATED WITHIN THE MARINE CORPS UNIVERSITY ON MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO. TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WITH A HISTORIAN, EMAIL HISTORY.DIVISION@USMCU.EDU AT LEAST ONE WEEK IN ADVANCE. TAKE A LOOK BACK IN TIME AND SEE WHAT THE USMC HISTORY DIVISION HAS TO OFFER. THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.