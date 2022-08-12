Pacific Pulse: August 12, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander travels to Brunei, Guam first responders hold Search and Rescue Exercise off Tumon Bay, and U.S. Marine Corps 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts Joint Light Tactical Vehicle shore-to-ship heavy lift.
|08.10.2022
|08.10.2022 22:21
|Newscasts
|70105
|2208/DOD_109159085.mp3
|00:01:00
|JP
