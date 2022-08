Marine Minute: Project Tripoli

I'M LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. THE FUTURE, WITH ENANCHED VIRTUAL TRAINING, IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER. PROJECT TRIPOLI IS A LIVE, VIRTUAL, AND CONSTRUCTIVE TRAINING ENVIORNMENT THAT WILL HELP MARINES TRAIN AND GAIN EXPERIENCE BY USING THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY. THIS NEW CONCEPT IMPROVES THE MARINE CORPS’ TRAINING REGIMEN BY INCREASING TRAINING EFFICIENCY. TRAINING SCENARIOS WILL BE REPEATED MULTIPLE TIMES WITH LESS SETUP TIME REQUIRED AND A GREATER NEAR-REAL-TIME AFTER ACTION REVIEW CAPABILITY. PROJECT TRIPOLI WILL ALSO MINIMIZE THE SPACE NEEDED FOR MARINES TO TRAIN, ALLOWING FOR LARGE SCALE TRAINING SCENARIOS TO BE CONDUCTED BY UNITS THAT OTHERWISE WOULDN’T HAVE THE PHYSICAL SPACE TO TRAIN. THIS VIRTUAL CONNECTIVITY WILL ALLOW THE MARINE CORPS, AS WELL AS JOINT AND COALITION PARTNERS, TO TRAIN IN AN ALL-DOMAIN ENVIRONMENT. PROJECT TRIPOLI IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN BY 2023. AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.