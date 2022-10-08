In this episode, as part of the Great Powers Competition series, Maj Davis and Maj Hedden sit down with Air War College professor Dr. Liz Woodworth and AFJAGS Law Chair Lt Col Charles Gartland to review The Good Earth by Pearl Buck. The Good Earth is a novel set in early 20th century China and describes the life of Wang Lung, a peasant farmer, and the privations his family overcomes while maintaining their ancestral connections to the land and agriculture
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 09:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70100
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109157463.mp3
|Length:
|01:07:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 66. The Good Earth Book Review with Dr. Liz Woodworth and Lt Col Charles Gartland, by Capt. Erin Davis, Capt. Charlton Hedden and Maj. Victoria Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT