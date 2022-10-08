Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 66. The Good Earth Book Review with Dr. Liz Woodworth and Lt Col Charles Gartland

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis, Capt. Charlton Hedden and Maj. Victoria Smith

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, as part of the Great Powers Competition series, Maj Davis and Maj Hedden sit down with Air War College professor Dr. Liz Woodworth and AFJAGS Law Chair Lt Col Charles Gartland to review The Good Earth by Pearl Buck. The Good Earth is a novel set in early 20th century China and describes the life of Wang Lung, a peasant farmer, and the privations his family overcomes while maintaining their ancestral connections to the land and agriculture

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 09:50
    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 66. The Good Earth Book Review with Dr. Liz Woodworth and Lt Col Charles Gartland, by Capt. Erin Davis, Capt. Charlton Hedden and Maj. Victoria Smith

