The 1796 Podcast - August 2022

The 1796 Podcast... Tennessee's own podcast by and for the Tennessee National Guard and all those interested. In the August 2022 episode, we talk about the education benefits that come with membership in the Tennessee National Guard. We also "get to" hear from Brigadier General Tommy Cauthen as he reflects on his 38 years of service. You do not want to miss all the valuable information in the fifth installment of... The 1796 Podcast.