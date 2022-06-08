Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - August 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 1796 Podcast... Tennessee's own podcast by and for the Tennessee National Guard and all those interested. In the August 2022 episode, we talk about the education benefits that come with membership in the Tennessee National Guard. We also "get to" hear from Brigadier General Tommy Cauthen as he reflects on his 38 years of service. You do not want to miss all the valuable information in the fifth installment of... The 1796 Podcast.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 18:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:13
    Tennessee National Guard
    military leadership
    education benefits

