Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Lexington, KY
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70090
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109153302.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Lexington, KY, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT