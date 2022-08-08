Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: August 9

    JAPAN

    08.08.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: unmanned surface vessel division one participated in Rim of the Pacific 2022, in India, the Emory S. land class submarine tender U.S.S. Frank Cable hosted several engagements with Indian Navy Partners, and in Hawaii, U.S. Pacific Air Forces hosted the first ever aeromedical virtual knowledge exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    This work, Pacific Pulse: August 9, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Frank Cable
    India
    Hawaii
    RIMPAC
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Ghost fleet

