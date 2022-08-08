Pacific Pulse: August 9

On this Pacific Pulse: unmanned surface vessel division one participated in Rim of the Pacific 2022, in India, the Emory S. land class submarine tender U.S.S. Frank Cable hosted several engagements with Indian Navy Partners, and in Hawaii, U.S. Pacific Air Forces hosted the first ever aeromedical virtual knowledge exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force.