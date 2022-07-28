Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 44: The Family Legacy

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2022

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    As a young man, CSM Christopher Reaves didn't see the Army as part of his future, even after hearing stories from his father of the memorable bonds he developed as a Soldier in the Vietnam War. But when his college career didn't develop like he envisioned, Reaves gave the Army a second look and now he serves as the Senior Enlisted Advisor for 403d Army Field Support Brigade on Camp Henry. Listen to this episode as CSM Reaves talks about his Army career and how 403d AFSB serves as an important partner to 19th ESC and Eighth Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 44: The Family Legacy, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    US Army in Korea
    CSM Christopher Reaves
    The Every Soldier Counts Podcast

