Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - 115 Anti-terrorism Awareness

    Fort Riley Podcast - 115 Anti-terrorism Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Audio by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Episode 115 - August is Anti-terrorism Awareness Month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 17:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70086
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109149705.mp3
    Length: 00:05:20
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - 115 Anti-terrorism Awareness, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fortriley #fortrileythepodcast #fortrileypodcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT