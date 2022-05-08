The Seagull - Ep 014 - Rodney Norman Interview

This month’s show features an interview with Rodney Norman, an inspiring comedian and former U.S. Marine. Rodney talks about his path to social media stardom and some of the life lessons that the service emparted on him that he uses in his daily life.



In this month’s command message we hear from Colonel Sean Riley, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing. Colonel Riley shares his thoughts regarding his line of effort to establish the 102nd as a unit of choice and the intention to continue developing the wing as a high performing organization.



Later we get a clip from this month’s Chevrons.