Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 014 - Rodney Norman Interview

    The Seagull - Ep 014 - Rodney Norman Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features an interview with Rodney Norman, an inspiring comedian and former U.S. Marine. Rodney talks about his path to social media stardom and some of the life lessons that the service emparted on him that he uses in his daily life.

    In this month’s command message we hear from Colonel Sean Riley, commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing. Colonel Riley shares his thoughts regarding his line of effort to establish the 102nd as a unit of choice and the intention to continue developing the wing as a high performing organization.

    Later we get a clip from this month’s Chevrons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.05.2022 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70082
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109148611.mp3
    Length: 00:58:28
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 014 - Rodney Norman Interview, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marine
    usmc
    comedian
    inspiring
    humor
    Rodney Norman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT