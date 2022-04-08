On this Pacific Pulse: US Marines and Sailors participate in Task Force Koa Moana 22 in Palau, divers and EOD technicians complete training at RIMPAC 2022 in Hawaii, and the US and Indonesia kicked off the 16th Annual Garuda Shield Exercise in Indonesia.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2022 02:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70073
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109146050.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Pulse: August 5, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT