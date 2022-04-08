Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: August 5

    Pacific Pulse: August 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.04.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: US Marines and Sailors participate in Task Force Koa Moana 22 in Palau, divers and EOD technicians complete training at RIMPAC 2022 in Hawaii, and the US and Indonesia kicked off the 16th Annual Garuda Shield Exercise in Indonesia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 02:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70073
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109146050.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: August 5, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force
    explosives training
    annual exercise
    diver training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT