Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15 conducted bilateral training with Japan Maritime Defense Force personnel from JS Terazuki during the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike group's 2022 deployment.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 22:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70062
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109145888.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Artist
|MC2 Thomas, Zack
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo Eagle Radio News, June 1, 2022, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT