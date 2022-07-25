Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan from Commander, Naval Forces Japan, spoke on the importance of family readiness by detailing the requirements, expectations, documentation, and resources of emergency evacuation preparedness in a video posted on Facebook on July 14th.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 21:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70050
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109145850.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 26-27 JULY 2022 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT