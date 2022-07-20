Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Wednesday - CTLT

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division welcomes Cadet Charles Snead, from the University of Louisville, and 2Lt. Douglas Urban of the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion to Warrior Wednesday to discuss the Cadet Troop Leadership Training program.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:20
    This work, Warrior Wednesday - CTLT, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    2ID
    Warrior Wednesday

