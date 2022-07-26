Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with U.S. Marine Cpl. Ben Gilley of 2/24 Marines on training at Fort McCoy

    Interview with U.S. Marine Cpl. Ben Gilley of 2/24 Marines on training at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ben Gilley with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines is interviewed July 26, 2022, about his unit's training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Gilley discusses training objectives and the unit's working relationship with the Fort McCoy workforce and the support provided. Gilley also discusses how he enjoys being a United States Marine and what it means to be a Marine. Gilley has been a Marine for eight years, and his hometown is New Town, Alabama. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70038
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109142569.mp3
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with U.S. Marine Cpl. Ben Gilley of 2/24 Marines on training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Marine Corps
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Marine Reserve Forces
    2-24 Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT