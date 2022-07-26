Interview with U.S. Marines Cpl. Frank Barcena, Lance Cpl. Poom Pasapong on training at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70037" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This audio is a discussion with Marines, Cpl. Frank Barcena and Lance Cpl. Poom Pasapong with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines held July 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Marines discussed their training at Fort McCoy for 2022, they also talked about how they enjoy being Marines. Barcena has been a Marine for several years and is considering reenlistment while Pasapong has been a Marine for approximately two years. Both were at Fort McCoy for annual training with the 2/24 Marines. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 24th Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)