    390th Engineer Company officer discusses supporting Fort McCoy troop project during Warrior Exercise 78-22-02

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Engineering Officer 2nd Lt. Donovan McCaskill with the Army Reserve's 390th Engineer Company of Chattanooga, Tenn., discusses his company's work on a Fort McCoy troop project July 26, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 390th was at Fort McCoy for the Army Reserve’s and 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise 78-22-02. The exercise brought units and Soldiers from across the country to build on their readiness levels and trained and evaluated Soldiers on Army Warrior Skill-level 10 tasks through various training lanes and situational training exercises. Completing troop projects is important for engineer units as well as for installations. Troops get the training they need, and installations benefit from the work done to improve installation areas and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:15
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    390th Engineer Company
    troop projects

