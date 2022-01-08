AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep13

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70031" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

We're back! The AR Minuteman Moment podcast is back with even more great info and guests from around the wing! Check it out now for great info on our annual Back to School Brigade, drill events and so much more! Check it out on one of our many digital platforms (IG, Youtube, FB, Spotify).