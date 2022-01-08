We're back! The AR Minuteman Moment podcast is back with even more great info and guests from around the wing! Check it out now for great info on our annual Back to School Brigade, drill events and so much more! Check it out on one of our many digital platforms (IG, Youtube, FB, Spotify).
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70031
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109140490.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:51
|Artist
|Jonathan Porter
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jonathan Porter
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 13
|Track #
|13
|Disc #
|13
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep13, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT