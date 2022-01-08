Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep13

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    We're back! The AR Minuteman Moment podcast is back with even more great info and guests from around the wing! Check it out now for great info on our annual Back to School Brigade, drill events and so much more! Check it out on one of our many digital platforms (IG, Youtube, FB, Spotify).

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment: An Airman's Podcast S1 Ep13, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Little Rock AFB
    AR
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    C-130
    Minuteman Moment

