Summer is here and it is important to stay safe and healthy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70029
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109140377.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Summer Safety, by LCpl Joseph Cooper, LCpl Dylon Grasso and LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
