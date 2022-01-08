Shared Situational and Domain Awareness as an Initial Framework for Strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70016" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Gp Capt Prashant Agnihotri, Indian Air Force, "Shared Situational and Domain Awareness as an Initial Framework for Strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 3-23, https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/JIPA/Display/Article/3111121/shared-situational-and-domain-awareness-as-an-initial-framework-for-strengtheni/.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was formed in 2007 as a minilateral initiative between the big four democracies of the Indo-Pacific region: India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. While the dialogue displayed a lot of potential between the four nations at the time of its inception, it failed to translate into a formal multilateral organization that could counter growing Chinese belligerence in the Indo-Pacific region. While the four democracies consider China a common threat, diverging priorities, lack of leadership, and a fractured approach have prevented them from taking concrete steps together. The article contends that shared situational and domain awareness (SSDA) cooperation could cement the Quad partnership and become the cornerstone of enhanced strategic cooperation between the four nations. The article puts forth tangible solutions for integrating all-domain capabilities of the four nations and creating mechanisms through SSDA that could become a strong bulwark against Chinese aggression. The paper also provides practical suggestions for blending command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities of ·non-ally· India with the ongoing US Department of Defense project of Joint All Domain Command and Control network architecture in the Indo-Pacific.