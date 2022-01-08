Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shared Situational and Domain Awareness as an Initial Framework for Strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

    Shared Situational and Domain Awareness as an Initial Framework for Strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Gp Capt Prashant Agnihotri, Indian Air Force, "Shared Situational and Domain Awareness as an Initial Framework for Strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 3-23, https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/JIPA/Display/Article/3111121/shared-situational-and-domain-awareness-as-an-initial-framework-for-strengtheni/.
    The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was formed in 2007 as a minilateral initiative between the big four democracies of the Indo-Pacific region: India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. While the dialogue displayed a lot of potential between the four nations at the time of its inception, it failed to translate into a formal multilateral organization that could counter growing Chinese belligerence in the Indo-Pacific region. While the four democracies consider China a common threat, diverging priorities, lack of leadership, and a fractured approach have prevented them from taking concrete steps together. The article contends that shared situational and domain awareness (SSDA) cooperation could cement the Quad partnership and become the cornerstone of enhanced strategic cooperation between the four nations. The article puts forth tangible solutions for integrating all-domain capabilities of the four nations and creating mechanisms through SSDA that could become a strong bulwark against Chinese aggression. The paper also provides practical suggestions for blending command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities of ·non-ally· India with the ongoing US Department of Defense project of Joint All Domain Command and Control network architecture in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 06:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70016
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109139648.mp3
    Length: 00:44:52
    Artist Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Year 2022
    Genre audio article
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Situational and Domain Awareness as an Initial Framework for Strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    C4ISR
    Quad
    Indo-Pacific
    JADC2
    SSDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT