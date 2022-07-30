The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is about to head to the range. On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast Kevin learns all about what they'll be doing and what our surrounding communities can expect to hear in the coming weeks. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70012
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109137734.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:26
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
