The Marne Report

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is about to head to the range. On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast Kevin learns all about what they'll be doing and what our surrounding communities can expect to hear in the coming weeks. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform, today!