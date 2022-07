Marine Minute: Marine Corps Women's Reserve 80th Anniversary

I’M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. NOVEMBER 7TH IS THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MARINE CORPS WOMEN’S RESERVE. IN 1942, THE COMMANDANT, LT. GENERAL THOMAS HOLCOMBE, APPROVED THE FORMATION OF THE WOMEN’S RESERVE. ON APRIL 25TH, 1943, THE FIRST CLASS OF ENLISTED WOMEN GRADUATED AND REPORTED FOR ACTIVE DUTY. BY 1944, THE WOMEN’S RESERVE HAD GROWNTO NEARLY 15,000 WOMEN. ON SEPTEMBER 2ND, 1945, RECRUITING EFFORTS FOR THE RESERVES STOPPED AND PLANS WERE MADE FOR DEMOBILIZATION. ON SEPTEMBER 1ST, 1946, All WOMEN’S RESERVE UNITS WERE DISBANDED. BUT, ALMOST TWO YEARS LATER, ON JUNE 12TH 1948, CONGRESS PASSED THE WOMEN’S ARMED SERVICES INTEGRATION ACT, MAKING WOMEN A PERMANENT PART OF THE REGULAR MARINE CORPS. ON NOVEMBER 10TH THAT YEAR, THE FIRST WOMEN TO ENLIST AS REGULAR MARINES WERE SWORN IN. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.