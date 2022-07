Marine Minute: National Korean War Armistice Day

I’M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. JULY 27TH IS NATIONAL KOREAN WAR ARMISTICE DAY; A DAY TO HONOR THE VETERANS OF THE KOREAN WAR. THE KOREAN WAR BEGAN ON JUNE 25TH 1950. THE WAR ENDED ON JULY 27TH 1953 WITH THE SIGNING OF THE KOREAN ARMISTICE AGREEMENT. SEVERAL HISTORIC MARINE CORPS BATTLES TOOK PLACE DURING THIS CONFLICT, SUCH AS THE AMPHIBIOUS LANDING AT INCHON AND THE FREEZING BATTLE AT THE CHOSIN RESERVOIR. THE AMPHIBIOUS LANDING AT INCHON, LED BY FIRST MARINE DIVISION, WAS CONSIDERED A RISKY ATTACK DUE TO TREACHEROUS BEACH CONDITIONS AND UNPREDICTABLE SEA LEVELS. THIS WAS A TURNING POINT IN THE WAR AND ALLOWED U.S. TROOPS TO RECAPTURE THE CITY OF SEOUL. THE BATTLE AT THE CHOSIN RESERVOIR TOOK PLACE AT THE END OF NOVEMBER IN 1950 AND LASTED UNTIL MID DECEMBER. IT PITTED A FORCE OF ROUGHLY THIRTY-THOUSAND MARINES AND UNITED NATIONS SOLDIERS AGAINST AN ENEMY OF ROUGHLY ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-THOUSAND CHINESE COMMUNIST FORCES. THE MARINE CORPS RECOGNIZES AND HONORS ALL SERVICE MEMBERS WHO FOUGHT IN THE KOREAN WAR. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.