BG Knell talks about her experience serving in the U.S. Army, and the opportunities available to those who want to serve.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70008
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109135638.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 114 Brigadier General Niave Knell talks about Army Careers, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT