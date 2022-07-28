Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 21 - Meet Your Army Panel

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 21 - Meet Your Army Panel

    07.28.2022

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Hendrex, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts a panel of five of the Army's top professionals to discuss their Army journeys and impact sharing their stories during community engagement events have had on their careers.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 16:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70004
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109134074.mp3
    Length: 00:55:27
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 21 - Meet Your Army Panel, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

