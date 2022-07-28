TRADOC Talks - Episode 21 - Meet Your Army Panel

Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Hendrex, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts a panel of five of the Army's top professionals to discuss their Army journeys and impact sharing their stories during community engagement events have had on their careers.