In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. Hunter and CMSgt Esparza sit down with Al Watkins, 81 TRW CES/CEO, and Frank Rosencrantz, 81 TRSS Course Director, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their roles as civilian airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 14:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70001
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109133783.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:03
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 4, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT