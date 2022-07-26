Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: July 26, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: July 26, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.25.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in Singapore for a port call, the Buddy Squadron program returned to the Republic of Korea, and the U.S. donated over 19,000 Pfizer vaccines to the Republic of Kiribati.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 19:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69984
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109126766.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 26, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    Indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT