Roll Call - Episode #45

Staff Sgt. Kyle Keasey talks to us about his military career, including switching over to become a boomer in 108th Air Refueling Squadron. The Illinois Air National Guard headed to Toledo this weekend find out how they placed in the latest edition of Roll Call.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline can now be reached at 988, Military press 1.
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Text: HELP to 838255
Personal Financial Counselors:
Drew Weckbach – 314-307-3300 pfc.mo.nosc@zeiders.com (off base - available during the week & drill by request)
Jonathan Bracewell – 618-304-7311 pfc.scott.usaf@zeiders.com (located on base M-F, available for drill by request)
Pain Free Running Clinic registration:
heather.l.braundmeier.civ@mail.mil
|07.13.2022
|07.25.2022 16:37
|Newscasts
|69983
|2207/DOD_109126342.mp3
|00:44:33
|2022
|Podcast
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|0
|0
|0
