Roll Call - Episode #45

Staff Sgt. Kyle Keasey talks to us about his military career, including switching over to become a boomer in 108th Air Refueling Squadron. The Illinois Air National Guard headed to Toledo this weekend find out how they placed in the latest edition of Roll Call.



