Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #45

    Roll Call - Episode #45

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Keasey talks to us about his military career, including switching over to become a boomer in 108th Air Refueling Squadron. The Illinois Air National Guard headed to Toledo this weekend find out how they placed in the latest edition of Roll Call.

    Suicide Prevention Lifeline can now be reached at 988, Military press 1.

    https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

    Text: HELP to 838255


    Personal Financial Counselors:
    Drew Weckbach – 314-307-3300 pfc.mo.nosc@zeiders.com (off base - available during the week & drill by request)
    Jonathan Bracewell – 618-304-7311 pfc.scott.usaf@zeiders.com (located on base M-F, available for drill by request)


    Pain Free Running Clinic registration:
    heather.l.braundmeier.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69983
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109126342.mp3
    Length: 00:44:33
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #45, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126 ARW
    108 ARS
    Air Refueling Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT