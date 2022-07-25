Pushing the Envelope: Catalyzing Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69981" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In 1994 a mass shooting in the inpatient hospital on Fairchild Air Force Base left the Air Force community reeling. This tragedy led to changes in installation entrance and exit security procedures worldwide. Fast forward to 2018 and natural disasters pummel Offutt and Tyndall Air Force Base’s, devastating infrastructure but leading to a ramp up in how the Air Force is modernizing and fortifying installations. Throughout its 75-year history, the Air Force has used crisis to propel itself into innovation in the hopes of ensuring the same disaster doesn’t happen twice.