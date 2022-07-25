Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pushing the Envelope: Catalyzing Change

    Pushing the Envelope: Catalyzing Change

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    In 1994 a mass shooting in the inpatient hospital on Fairchild Air Force Base left the Air Force community reeling. This tragedy led to changes in installation entrance and exit security procedures worldwide. Fast forward to 2018 and natural disasters pummel Offutt and Tyndall Air Force Base’s, devastating infrastructure but leading to a ramp up in how the Air Force is modernizing and fortifying installations. Throughout its 75-year history, the Air Force has used crisis to propel itself into innovation in the hopes of ensuring the same disaster doesn’t happen twice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69981
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109125259.mp3
    Length: 00:23:28
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pushing the Envelope: Catalyzing Change, by SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Innovation
    Air Force Podcast
    Installation Resilience
    Accelerate Change or Lose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT