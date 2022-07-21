Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep 15

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion about the Army Art program with the Army Art Curator Sarah Forgey.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69976
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109119708.mp3
    Length: 00:39:56
    Artist Interview with Sarah Forgey
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Army Art Program
    Track # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep 15, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Artwork
    Military History
    U.S. Army
    Army History
    Military Art
    Army Art

