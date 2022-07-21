Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.8 – The Future

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.8 – The Future

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Audio by Daryl Mayer 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In the final episode of season 1, we talk with the Platform 1 Materiel Leader, Lt. Col. Brian Viola, and Deputy Materiel Leader, Duong Hang. Our topic is the future of Platform One.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 12:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69974
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109119400.mp3
    Length: 00:36:52
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    P1
    Innovation
    DevSecOps
    Platform One

