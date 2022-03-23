Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 for 20 - Women’s Initiatives Team

    03.23.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Women’s Initiatives Team brief from the 20th Air Force Senior Leader Conference delivered by Lt Col Kimberly Rigby (Maj Rigby at the time of recording) and Capt Erica Weitgenant.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69967
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109117167.mp3
    Length: 00:30:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 for 20 - Women’s Initiatives Team, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WIT
    Women’s Initiatives Team

