    OSI Today 19

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode representatives from Headquarters Air Force, Air Education and Training Command and the Office of Special Investigations discuss the role of Coaching within the Department of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 11:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69966
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109117071.mp3
    Length: 00:26:36
