On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin learns all about the upcoming XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad competition, happening here on Fort Stewart July 25-29! To learn more, take a listen on your favorite streaming service!
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 11:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69965
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109117032.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
