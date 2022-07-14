Archaeologist William Thompson discusses special 2022 dig, research at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69943" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Archaeologist William Thompson with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who works in partnership Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch explains a special archaeology dig taking place at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 14, 2022. The dig focuses on areas of old Army tent pads in what was the original Camp McCoy more than 80 years ago. Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)