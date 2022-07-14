Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archaeologist William Thompson discusses special 2022 dig, research at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archaeologist William Thompson with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who works in partnership Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch explains a special archaeology dig taking place at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 14, 2022. The dig focuses on areas of old Army tent pads in what was the original Camp McCoy more than 80 years ago. Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:47
    This work, Archaeologist William Thompson discusses special 2022 dig, research at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    military history
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    archaeology
    CSU

