Pacific Pulse: July 19, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69942" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: Vice President kamala Harris announces commitments to strengthen U.S. Partnership with the pacific islands, Military police Soldiers took part in a uniform patch changing ceremony, and Royal Australian hydrographic surveyors aboard the transport dock ship USS Portland worked with surveyors from the Royal New Zealand navy to locate inert mines along the coast of Southern California.