Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: July 19, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: July 19, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOYKO, JAPAN

    07.18.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Vice President kamala Harris announces commitments to strengthen U.S. Partnership with the pacific islands, Military police Soldiers took part in a uniform patch changing ceremony, and Royal Australian hydrographic surveyors aboard the transport dock ship USS Portland worked with surveyors from the Royal New Zealand navy to locate inert mines along the coast of Southern California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 21:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69942
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109113697.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOYKO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 19, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    Zama
    Pacific Island
    IndoAsiaPacific
    IndoPacom
    RIMPAC22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT