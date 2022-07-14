Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives first remarks after change of command

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen T. Messenger gives his first remarks July 14, 2022, as garrison commander during the conclusion of a change-of-command ceremony for the garrison at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger assumed command in an outdoor ceremony at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. He assumes command from Col. Michael Poss who moves on to serve with the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 16:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69941
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109113035.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM-Readiness
    Garison change of command ceremony

