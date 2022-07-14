Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen T. Messenger gives his first remarks July 14, 2022, as garrison commander during the conclusion of a change-of-command ceremony for the garrison at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger assumed command in an outdoor ceremony at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. He assumes command from Col. Michael Poss who moves on to serve with the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 16:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69941
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109113035.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives first remarks after change of command, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT