    Col. Michael Poss gives remarks during Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss gives his departing speech July 14, 2022, after relinquishing command of the garrison during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. Poss served as commander from June 2020 to July 2022. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 16:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69939
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109113028.mp3
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Michael Poss gives remarks during Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM-Readiness
    Garison change of command ceremony

