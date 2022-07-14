Col. Michael Poss gives remarks during Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony, Part I

Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss gives his departing speech July 14, 2022, after relinquishing command of the garrison during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. Poss served as commander from June 2020 to July 2022. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)