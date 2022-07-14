IMCOM-Readiness director provides remarks during Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony, Part I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69936" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brenda McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness, provides remarks as the presiding official for the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony July 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)