204th Army Band members play during Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony, Part II

Members of the 204th Army Band play a special selection July 14, 2022, during the beginning of the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Army Reserve band members played several numbers to the hundreds in attendance for the ceremony, and they played music for the ceremony as well. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)