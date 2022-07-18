Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 28: Build a Ladder of Discipline One Rung at a Time

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    Listen to our latest Podcast Episode "Build a Ladder of Discipline One Rung at a Time" featuring Sgt. Maj. Dennis Cronin where we discuss his five-step ladder of discipline.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 15:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69931
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109112824.mp3
    Length: 00:34:54
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    TAGS

    Discipline
    Presence
    Army
    Competence
    Mutual Trust
    Credibility

