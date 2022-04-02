Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic discusses "Rabbit Mentors" who inspire us to move a little faster and be a little better.
"I jokingly call him my rabbit, because every time I would get close to catching him, he would advance… So I was constantly chasing him, which was good because it kept me constantly striving to be better and do better.”
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 20:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69908
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109111397.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Composer
|MCC Sarah Villegas
|Conductor
|MCC Sarah Villegas
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fridays with Fleet: Rabbit Mentors, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
