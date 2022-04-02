Fridays with Fleet: Informal Mentors

Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic discusses informal mentors who have made an impact on his life and career.
"He was somebody that was mentoring me without even knowing that he was... just by the example that he set."
