Fridays with Fleet: Informal Mentors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69907" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic discusses informal mentors who have made an impact on his life and career.



"He was somebody that was mentoring me without even knowing that he was... just by the example that he set."