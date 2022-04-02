Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fridays with Fleet: Intro

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    The Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief is hosting a podcast series to foster positive discussions on life, leadership, culture, resilience, and warfighting readiness. Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic speaks on topics that impact Sailors and families across the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 19:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:52
    Leadership
    Podcast
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Navy

