On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Lauren Dore, community manager for Fort Stewart Family Homes, gives us all kinds of great summer updates for our Soldiers and Families who live in on-post housing. Head on over to your favorite streaming platform to take a listen!
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69901
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109109060.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
