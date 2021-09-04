Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - DIVAFT - 34th Division

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Explore the history of the 34th Division!

    Visit our Official Website:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    Visit our Facebook page at:
    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    Visit our Instagram page at:
    www.instagram.com/arng_leader_development

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 13:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69890
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109109041.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    podcast
    34th
    division
    divaft

