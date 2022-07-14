Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 43: Master of the Motorpool

The COVID-19 pandemic created barriers for traditional Army training, and some leaders -- such as Staff Sgt. Seth Browning of 498th CSSB -- saw a chance to innovate. SSG Browning has created dozens of YouTube videos that instruct Soldiers on basic elements of Army maintenance and answer frequently asked questions that can help a military vehicle fleet stay in top condition. Listen to this episode as SSG Browning explains how he taught himself video editing, his history as an Army instructor, and his family's legacy of military service.



