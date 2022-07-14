Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 43: Master of the Motorpool

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 43: Master of the Motorpool

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The COVID-19 pandemic created barriers for traditional Army training, and some leaders -- such as Staff Sgt. Seth Browning of 498th CSSB -- saw a chance to innovate. SSG Browning has created dozens of YouTube videos that instruct Soldiers on basic elements of Army maintenance and answer frequently asked questions that can help a military vehicle fleet stay in top condition. Listen to this episode as SSG Browning explains how he taught himself video editing, his history as an Army instructor, and his family's legacy of military service.

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss an episode!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 21:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69845
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109107756.mp3
    Length: 00:21:33
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 43: Master of the Motorpool, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    maintenance
    Team 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT