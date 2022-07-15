Audience members using an AFN-capable satellite signal decoder will need to perform a settings change through the device settings menu to maintain AFN service, RIMPAC 22 is taking place, and B-2 spirit stealth bombers arrive at Royal Australian Air force base Amberley.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 20:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69844
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109107610.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 15, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
