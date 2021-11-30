Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Deployment Health Assessment Program (DHAP)

    Army Deployment Health Assessment Program (DHAP)

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Audio by Paul Shaw 

    Army Production Acquisition Division (PAD)

    ARD Audio PSA

    The Deployment Health Assessment Program, or DHAP, evaluates the physical and mental health of deploying Soldiers and Army Civilians using three proactive screenings: Pre-Deployment, Post-Deployment, and a Post-Deployment Reassessment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 12:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69827
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109106460.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Deployment Health Assessment Program (DHAP), by Paul Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

