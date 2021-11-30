ARD Audio PSA
The Deployment Health Assessment Program, or DHAP, evaluates the physical and mental health of deploying Soldiers and Army Civilians using three proactive screenings: Pre-Deployment, Post-Deployment, and a Post-Deployment Reassessment.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69827
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109106460.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Deployment Health Assessment Program (DHAP), by Paul Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT